NFL’s official draft account on Twitter clamors for a lottery

Posted by Mike Florio on May 15, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT
Plenty of you don’t want an NFL draft lottery. I do.

Who know who else does? Whoever runs the NFL’s official, blue-checked NFL draft account on Twitter.

“Hey, NFL, we want a draft lottery, too,” the league’s draft account tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Gil Brandt of NFL.com took things a step farther, producing a list of what the top 14 picks in the 2019 NFL draft would have been, if the NFL had a draft lottery like the 2019 NBA draft lottery — and it it had played out the same way. (The Jaguars would have had the first pick, followed by the Bills and the Cardinals.)

The better approach, in my view (and in the view of not many others), would be to give all non-playoff teams the same shot at getting the first pick. That removes the temptation to try to lose games after a team is, as a practical matter, eliminated from postseason consideration. (That temptation is currently very real.)

And if the process is going to be weighted, the enhanced chances of winning the top pick should go to those non-playoff teams that win down the stretch, creating an ongoing incentive to pursue victory, long after the season is otherwise lost.

The league will never do a draft lottery, unless it can be done in a way that indeed removes the temptation to tank. Any other approach (like the one used by the NBA) acknowledges and legitimizes the idea that it’s good to be bad. Which won’t be good for business, especially as more and more of the league’s business hinges on the money legally wagered on teams who are presumed to at all times be doing whatever they have to do to win.

46 responses to “NFL’s official draft account on Twitter clamors for a lottery

  1. I’m all for a lottery but every team should have a chance to win the top spot not just teams that miss the post season! bad teams are already rewarded for being bad.

  4. I’m not crazy about the idea, but I do think it would be cool for every team to have a chance at the #1 pick, or a better pick.

  5. No lottery but there should be a limit on how many times one team can pick in the top 5 in let’s say 5 years. What the Cleveland Browns did by tanking year after year is horrible for the NFL.

  6. The whole point of the draft is to create parity. It’s the one thing the NFL is actually fair about. Most teams have their chance to be competitive over the span of a few years. All teams have the same money to spend and the worse teams get higher picks. Otherwise there’s no way for a bad team to become better aside from pure luck with their randomized draft picks or free agent signings.

  7. The thing is that a draft lottery in the NBA and NHL still doesn’t stop teams from “ tanking” for the chance to get into the lottery for a better player. If a lottery doesn’t stop this in the NBA or NH L, I don’t see how it will stop teams from pursuing a rebuild in the NFL. Tanking through a lottery system will still put those teams closer to the top of the draft with the chance to get a franchise player. And they will still take that chance whether is through a lottery or the current system. Just leave it as it is.

  8. It is NOT very real that Teams tank. What player in the game on the field do you think isn’t giving their all in an effort to have the team get a better pick next year?? That thought process is so short sighted and lazy.

  9. Or just reverse the pick order for the teams that don’t make the playoffs. Instead of the team wit the worst record picking first have the team with the best record pick first descending to the worst record and keep the playoff standings and picks as is. Tanking problem solved. That is the conversation we’re having here right? How to prevent tanking…

  10. Look how well ‘tanking’ has done for the Chicago Bulls, THREE years in a row, and they are the worst excuse for a team in the NBA.

  11. The job description of the guy that runs that twitter account is to provide us with topics of conversation to keep us occupied with NFL football in the off-season. The timing is perfect. The NBA draft is next month and we’re talking about a football draft lottery for the NFL. These people are geniuses.

  12. Lottery would be OK if done right and had a way to stop teams from tanking, or just being the browns. But the sad thing is that the league would be all about rigging the lottery to help the teams it wants to help.

  14. Please don’t! The NFL system isn’t perfect but, it’s probably the best out there.

  15. Hey here is an idea. All the GM’s play a round of ski ball to determine draft order. Its how we determine it in my fantasy league. I mean I’m all for it, we REALLY need a game of skill and luck in order to determine the draft order, sorta like football.

  17. Want to stop tanking? Take away the 1st round pick of any team tanking in the last month of the season. Problem solve.

  18. Wait, so you want all of the teams that miss the playoffs to have equal odds at the number one pick? You also want teams that win their last couple of games but miss the playoffs to have the best odds at that pick? So, if the Patriots lose Tom Brady for a season and barely miss the playoffs, they should have the best shot at the number one pick over the lowly Dolphins or (insert bad team here)?

  20. Hell no!

    Best thing about the NFL is everything is earned! You suck you get picks.. but they work out here n there. Just ask the browns. Theyve had many #1 draft picks. It took Baker Mayfield to be born until they hit on one

  21. NFL doesn’t need a draft lottery because a single player is not going to make or break a football team like it does for basketball. The reason that the NFL is the best sports league out there is because of the parity in the league. A draft lottery would do damage to that. The worst thing the NFL can become is the NBA.

  22. I guess people forget that Twitter stateside is more Urban based than rural based.

    You know the little people who buy stupid things like merchandise and travel to HOME games.

    Stop trying to change reality based on Twitter.

  23. Why would you want a draft lottery? So it can be rigged like the NBA and then the NFL can dictate where the top picks go? This would ruin football in my opinion.

  24. Why make a mockery of a system that is currently working well? A lottery has no place in the NFL draft.

  25. Why doesn’t the NFL spend time fixing Actual problems (i.e replay, player conduct/punishment, figuring out what a catch is, etc.), instead of stealing, fabricating new ways to annoy its loyal fans. The draft lottery, much like the real lottery, is a joke. There is no guarantee that a 1st overall pick is going to outperform a 6th round pick in football, which is what makes the NFL draft so great. I don’t need any further intrigue and there is no need to fix something that is obviously not broken.

  26. Why fix something that isn’t broken?

    The league is set up the way it is to keep a level playing field.

  27. If coaches and GMs don’t produce wins in the NFL, they don’t last. And yes, owners consider how they finish a season even if they’re not in contention.

    Throwing in the towel on a season just to gamble on a lottery ticket next spring will only get you fired faster. Sucking for Luck might’ve got the Colts a QB, but neither Caldwell or Polian survived that disaster.

  29. Yeah you want a draft lottery where all non-playoff teams get an equal shot. Then when the 9-6-1 Steelers get the #1 pick, and 3-13 Arizona is going 15th, you (and everyone else) will absolutely lose your mind.

  33. There is no tanking issue in the NFL. First of all, only 5 players make a difference on a basketball team. They play both sides and a majority of the minutes. So of course the best player in the draft will make a huge impact. In football there are 22 starters, plus nickel corners, slot wrs, edge rushers and special teams guys. Tanking for 1 position would be ridiculous. Second, how many times do we see a bad team play spoiler in week 17 by beating a team on fhe playoff bubble? Oh yea, pretty much every year. The NBA has no parity or regular season drama whatsoever. That is not something I want the NFL to replicate

  35. Meh. I don’t watch baseball because of the lack of parity. I grew up a Padres fan in the Tony Gwynn era but these days can name a player or two. The NFL does a lot of things wrong but the draft isn’t one of them.

  37. JPOH33 says:
    May 15, 2019 at 8:24 pm
    No lottery but there should be a limit on how many times one team can pick in the top 5 in let’s say 5 years. What the Cleveland Browns did by tanking year after year is horrible for the NFL

    Do you are saying they tanked an entite decade? Seems like there are better ways win a championship. Mind you cleveland has not accomplished anything yet. They have potential. Something they havn’t had in well…. a decade.

  38. As the NFL keeps trying to reinvent itself with stupid rule changes and whatnot they’re losing fans every year.
    If they screw with the draft it will be the beginning of the end.

  39. Dumb idea. So if you are already a non playoff team, still why try to expose injured or even key veteran players to injury to win?

  41. As a fan of the Bills who are almost always in the 6-10 to 8-8 range drafting in the 8 to 14 slot, I should want a lottery as it’s more likely to improve their chances of picking at the VERY TOP…but I don’t. I think the worst teams should get the top picks. And teams don’t seem to legit tank in the NFL anyhow. They definitely rebuild and strip their team in the offseason when it makes sense to do so, but coaches and players aren’t throwing games to improve their draft position. And the point someone above made, in the NFL, the first player chosen often isn’t the best player chosen like the sports with a lottery in place, and where only the top few picks are superstar players. The NFL doesn’t need a lottery system.

  42. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! This idea proves the fact there are way too many people employed in the NFL that don’t have anything better to do than come up with new ways to screw things up….Like what is a catch? When you see a catch it is very obvious! The only two things I would like to see, is put the goal post width back where it was 20 years ago instead of the tuning forks they are. I’d much rather see 21 points by field goals than a 7-3 boring game.. with a punter as mvp. I actually like field goals.

  43. It’s 2008. The New England Patriots have just gone 11-5 and missed the playoffs. The Detroit Lions just went 0-16.

    You’re advocating a system that gives the Patriots, winners of their last four games – who are getting Beady back for 2009 – a better chance at the #1 pick than the 0-16 Lions? How is that a good idea?

  44. Draft Lottery for the NFL is terrible idea. As mentioned, it would have to be contructed in a way that prevents tanking — if that’s even possible. I don’t think teams tank now as it is anyway. I can’t see coaches coaching players to lose and put their players in a position to risk injury in the process. Plus look at it from both an entertainment standpoint and a competitive standpoint: Entertainment…how much drama, suspense and excitement do we get to enjoy waiting for and seeing a team trade up or down for a big pick? How much stratagizing goes on in the ‘war rooms’ for those trades that contributes to the competetive nature of the draft itself? If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Teams that lose have a chance to get better via that high draft pick or trading it away for more draft picks or players. Teams that win have to figure out how to maximize their low pick position since they must already have some kind of winning formula and are trying to keep the winning going. It’s perfect! If anything, the NBA should be running a draft in a similar manner as the NFL instead of awful teams being awful on purpose for years and because they can’t have a Kevin Durant for two seasons before blowing it all up and being awful for a few more years until some other flashy name comes along. Maybe then the news the NBA puts out would be about the teams and it’s quality of play vs all the drama about one or two players and where they will or won’t play three years from now, blah blah, etc etc.

  45. Or you could just re-order the draft picks to mimic the snake format that is used in fantasy football. 1-32 is normal, 32 gets 33, 31 get 34 etc…

    Still a horrible idea, but it sure makes you want to win it all knowing you can get 2 picks in the top 33 for being the best.

