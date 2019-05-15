OBJ makes quick OTA exit

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. actually believed that being traded from New York to Cleveland would end the constant obsession with his comings and goings.

OBJ’s whereabouts continue to be a major discussion point during his first offseason with the Browns, primarily because he has spent so little time with the Browns. After showing up for the first day of the offseason program, Beckham stayed away from the team until Tuesday, the first day of Organized Team Activities. And, after that one day, he’s gone again.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Beckham isn’t present for Wednesday’s session. She also notes that it’s the only session of the week that is open to the media. It’s therefore possible that Beckham simply didn’t want to answer a bunch of questions about where he’s been and what he’s been doing and ultimately why he hasn’t been with his teammates.

The question of whether Beckham should be there continues to be complicated. On one hand, it’s voluntary. On the other hand, most of his teammates are volunteering to participate in the shared sacrifice that is the offseason grunt work aimed at laying the foundation for success in September.

Of course, none of this will matter come September. But it matters in May, because there really isn’t much else going on. Still, Beckham is a guy who will continue to draw interest and attention no matter what is, or isn’t, going on and no matter where he is, or isn’t, practicing football.