Patrick Peterson trade talk not going away

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 15, 2019, 5:31 AM EDT
Despite the Cardinals’ insistence that Patrick Peterson will remain in Arizona, talk that he could be traded has not gone away.

The Arizona Republic published a roundup of the rumors, which include former NFL player Antonio Bryant continuing his Twitter campaign that Peterson will be traded to the Chiefs.

Bryant’s track record is not impressive. He repeatedly claimed before the draft that the Cardinals would not draft Kyler Murray. His tweets can safely be ignored.

But what can’t be ignored is the fact that Peterson knows about all the talk that he’s unhappy in Arizona — including a report last month that he was angry with someone in the Cardinals’ front office — and he has done nothing to dispute that talk. If Peterson wants to remain a Cardinal, he could settle all this in five seconds by tweeting, “I will play for the Cardinals this year.” He hasn’t done that, even as Arizona’s biggest newspaper runs an article suggesting he may want out.

So although there are no solid reports of any kind of trade deal in place, the trade talk is likely to continue. At least until we hear from Peterson.

24 responses to “Patrick Peterson trade talk not going away

  2. Who can blame any player for wanting to be on a better team? The teams always want better players so it seems only fitting that players should be able to want better teams.

  3. NFL owners only just recently offered its first fully guaranteed contract to a player outside of that they are free to cut a player at will. If he is making noise behind the scenes to get out of Arizona nothing diva about that. The NFL player life span is too short not to try to maximize as best as you can. Would take him in a heartbeat.

  4. These guys get pd big $$ to do highwire acts in NFL.. Most of em could not hold down reg 9-5 jobs and Peterson needs to CAN IT and do his job.

    Its soooo predictable when these clowns pull this stunt. You guys are entertainers..run your routes and keep your mouths shut ..

  7. As someone here in AZ, I can tell you Peterson is rapidly turning from a fan favorite into a disloyal diva…trade him.

  9. I might not be about $. It might be about wanting to get out of that environment (the organisation, not the place).

  11. Maybe when you publicly treat players the way they did with Josh Rosen, the rest of the team realizes there’s no point in sticking around to watch this team sink further. Not all of them have the juice Peterson has to force their way out though.

  14. If you play for a bad team and you are on the backside of your career, then either you take the Larry Fitzgerald route and say, “I will only play for [my team], I will retire if traded” or you look for a chance for a ring. He has said nothing. He has done nothing wrong. He didn’t ask for a trade. He just didn’t deny it.

  15. The most “RINGS” will come out of KC over the next decade. A lot of players will want to be a part…

  16. “Most of em could not hold down reg 9-5 jobs and Peterson needs to CAN IT and do his job.

    Its soooo predictable when these clowns pull this stunt. You guys are entertainers..run your routes and keep your mouths shut ..”

    And most (all) the rest of the 9-5 could not possibly hold down a job in the NFL. It takes more than talent. It takes extremely hard work, focus and grit. And this guy has all that and has done it with Type 2 diabetes.

    And maybe don’t give advice to him if you don’t even know what position he plays. He’s a CB, not a WR, so he doesn’t run routes. And, he has kept his mouth shut. This stuff isn’t coming from him.

  17. I completely understand where Peterson is coming from and hope the team releases him if that’s what he wants, trades him (Keim thinks he’s the grand Master at negotiations which everyone has seen is delusional) or miraculously manages to get things on a winning track so that these players don’t waste their careers needlessly (not likely). The window is closing for Peterson, he is one of the best in the league, and deserve to be in a situation that is best for his career and family. At this point it’s not about money but about his career and legacy and for fans to throw the “loyalty” card is ignorant as this is a business not a cult or high school. While some fans may view Pat P as a “diva” the reality is that he is one of the best in the league, in a franchise that treats it’s football professionals with a total lack of respect and discards them with impunity when it suits their purpose or they have mismanaged the Cap so grotesquely that they need to rob Peter to pay Paul.
    I would love to see Peterson reunite with the Honey Badger on the Chiefs and get the ring that he will never have a whiff at as long as he stay with the Cardinals, or get another run with Bruce Arians in Florida as he puts the band back together!

  19. Dumpster fire team. They should have just traded Peterson, Jones and dumped Fitz before the draft and started from scratch. They’ll be garbage for the next five years.

  20. To the guys that compare NFL players to Johnny Cubicle…

    If Johnny Cubicle isn’t happy with the company he works for, he leaves and works for someone else. If someone offers him more money, he leaves for the money. These players don’t have the luxury of autonomy due to contracts. Therefore, you’re right, the players are nothing like you and I. They have less options than we do a lot fewer companies valuing their skill set.

    Next time you’re looked over for a promotion, get your hours cut, or get less bonus than you were expecting, don’t go looking for another job. Shut up and do your job. You wouldn’t tell an NFL player to act different from yourself, so live by the behavior you project onto others.

  22. kcflake says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:26 am
    Chiefs Fans would LOVE to see patrick peterson playing in KC next year.

    ———-

    Where are they going to get the cap space to pay him?

  24. Is he good still? He seems like one of those guys PFF falls in love with but it just doesn’t translate to wins or making his team better. He hates tackling…I remember when Marshawn Lynch busted that 79 yard run on the Fraudinals, he just slapped Peterson out of his way (who just stood there afterwards hands on hips pouting instead of using his speed to chase the play from behind). Meh,I wouldn’t give more than a 4th rounder for him.

