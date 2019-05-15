Patriots sign Jamie Collins

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
Linebacker Jamie Collins is back with the Patriots.

A report on Wednesday indicated the team was in talks with their 2013 second-round pick about returning to New England and that a reunion was likely to happen. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the deal is done and that Collins is expected to join the team for Thursday’s workout.

Collins was traded to the Browns during the 2016 season and signed a four-year deal in Cleveland the next year. He tore his MCL and landed on injured reserve in November of that season. He returned to play every game in 2018, but was released earlier this year as the Browns decided to devote financial resources in other directions.

Collins will be reunited with Donta’ Hightower in a New England linebacking corps that also includes Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Shilique Calhoun and Ja'whaun Bentley.

  5. Welcome back! Let’s see how many snaps he plays. The Patriots love their former Browns players.

  7. If he has learned to stick to the play as called, he’ll be a big asset to the Patriots – he is a very capable player. Excited to see how this works out.

  8. Was it freelancing or pettily not putting in the effort in a contract year to show the team how important he was to the D? Whatever, he’s learnt his lesson – & a great D just got a tad better.

  9. 104 tackles with 14 TFL’s last year, can still contribute and maybe start. Needs to conform but could be a great signing.

  10. Great interior pass rusher and could always cover tight ends well. Hopefully he listens to Bill..

  11. It will be interesting to see how the Patriots do this year considering they actually teams coming off bye weeks. They have played the least amount of teams coming off bye weeks than any other team since Goodell became commish.

  12. It’s like being in ‘time out’ when Patriot players leave ….only to return a year latter. Yes BB…I’VE learned my lesson…I’ll listen now. Happened with Chung also.

  13. Patriots trade him to the Browns in 16 for a 3rd round pick. The Patriots win two superbowls in that time. The Browns give him a ton of money. Cut him this year. Patriots sign him to pennies on the dollar. Now you know why the Patriots are who they are and the Browns are who they are. In Bill We Trust.

  14. It must be nice to look good enough for another team to overpay you, not even try for the team that shells out ton of money, then just to back to the best team in the league for cheap and get a ring. It’s absolutely pathetic.

  19. Bill sent him to the factory of sadness, to learn his lesson!! He made an example outta him to the other 52. Brings him back cheap, and hungry for a ring now. He’s already made his BIG MONEY at Cleveland.

  21. wow, that D has some serious potential… they could probably make a deep run win with a backup qb

  22. You haters make up an “excuse” for the Patriots success every year. Now it’s “they play the least amount of teams coming off a bye week”. I counter that with “the Patriots play into January and February consistently”. Your favorite teams have had plenty of time to rest.

