Patriots sign Jamie Collins

Getty Images

Linebacker Jamie Collins is back with the Patriots.

A report on Wednesday indicated the team was in talks with their 2013 second-round pick about returning to New England and that a reunion was likely to happen. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the deal is done and that Collins is expected to join the team for Thursday’s workout.

Collins was traded to the Browns during the 2016 season and signed a four-year deal in Cleveland the next year. He tore his MCL and landed on injured reserve in November of that season. He returned to play every game in 2018, but was released earlier this year as the Browns decided to devote financial resources in other directions.

Collins will be reunited with Donta’ Hightower in a New England linebacking corps that also includes Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Shilique Calhoun and Ja'whaun Bentley.