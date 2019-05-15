Rams officially add 22 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams officially announced their 22-man class of undrafted free agent signings on Monday.

The Rams had previously reached deals with 19 undrafted free agents but signed three more to their class as well. The group consists of five wide receivers, four defensive tackles, four offensive tackles, three tight ends, two linebackers, a running back, a center, a defensive end and a defensive back.

The full undrafted class consists of: Wide receivers Alex Bachman (Wake Forest), Jalen Greene (Utah State), Johnathan Lloyd (Duke), Justin Sumpter (Kennesaw State) and Nsimba Walker (Eastern Washington), defensive tackles Marquise Copeland (Cincinnati), Bryant Jones (Mississippi Valley State), Boogie Roberts (San Jose State) and Tyrell Thompson (Tarleton State), tackles Chandler Brewer (Middle Tennessee), Brandon Hitner (Villanova), Matt Kaskey (Dartmouth) and Justice Powers (UAB), tight ends Kendall Blanton (Missouri), Romello Brooker (Houston) and Keenan Brown (Texas State), linebackers Natrez Patrick (Georgia) and Troy Reeder (Delaware), running back Matt Colburn (Wake Forest), center Vitas Hrynkiewicz (Youngstown State), defensive end Landis Durham (Texas A&M) and defensive back Jake Gervase (Iowa)