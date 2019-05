Getty Images

The Rams aren’t signing draft picks yet, but they are signing the relatives of previous picks.

The team announced the addition of Eastern Washington wide receiver Ketner Kupp. He also went through a tryout with the 49ers before finding a place with a familiar face.

He’s the brother of receiver Cooper Kupp, who also played at Eastern Washington.

Cooper’s coming off last year’s torn ACL, so if nothing else, having his brother around will lend some depth while he’s recovering.