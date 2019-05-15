Report: Daniel Jeremiah under consideration for role in Jets front office

Getty Images

When the Raiders were in need of a General Manager after firing Reggie McKenzie last year, they plucked Mike Mayock away from his role as a draft analyst for NFL Media.

Mayock was replaced in his media role by Daniel Jeremiah and there’s a report that Jeremiah could be following in Mayock’s footsteps once again. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jeremiah is “under serious consideration” for a big role in the Jets front office.

Jeremiah was a scout for the Ravens, Browns and Eagles before moving into the broadcasting ranks.

The Jets fired General Manager Mike Maccagnan on Wednesday and named Adam Gase as their interim G.M. There have been reports of interest in bringing Eagles exec Joe Douglas in as Maccagnan’s replacement and Schefter notes that Douglas and Jeremiah are close friends after working together in Baltimore.

Gase and Douglas have also worked together in the past and moving in that direction would do little to disabuse anyone of the notion that Gase will emerge as the team’s lead voice on the personnel front.