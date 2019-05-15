Report: Eagles personnel man Joe Douglas on Jets list

Getty Images

Mike Maccagnan may not be all the way out of the Jets parking lot, and the rush to line up a replacement for the just-fired General Manager didn’t take long.

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP, the Jets are interested in Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas.

Douglas has been with the Eagles since 2016, and previously worked with the Ravens.

He’s also reportedly close with new Jets coach Adam Gase, which is a good thing to be since Gase is acting G.M. while the team looks for a new one. Douglas has said in the past he’s happy with the Eagles, but there are only 32 G.M. jobs.

The Jets fired Maccagnan this morning, after letting him draft their franchise quarterback last year, use a top-five pick this year and spend big in free agency to land Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley.