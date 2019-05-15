Jets fire G.M. Mike Maccagnan

Getty Images

Mike Maccagnan got the Jets the quarterback they needed a year ago.

This year, he’s out of a job.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets have fired General Manager Mike Maccagnan and vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger. The team announced the move moments later.

The timing is curious, as they let him preside over the draft and an aggressive offseason in free agency, which saw them add running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley on big deals, putting 2018 first-rounder Sam Darnold in better position to succeed.

Maccagnan had two years left on his contract.

The Jets have named coach Adam Gase interim G.M. while they search for another one.