Report: LJ Scott leaves Browns, decides to quit football

Getty Images

Michigan State running back LJ Scott didn’t last long with the Browns. Two days to be exact.

Scott has decided to leave the team and quit football, Dana Balash of WFMJ Sports reports.

Scott left school after playing only four regular-season games in 2018. He could have applied for a medical redshirt but opted against that after playing in the Spartans’ Redbox Bowl loss to Oregon.

He attended the Ravens’ rookie minicamp earlier this month.

Scott is the ninth-leading rusher in MSU history with 2,855 yards and scored 25 rushing touchdowns in his career. He also caught 43 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns during his time in East Lansing.