Report: Patriots talking to Jamie Collins about return

Getty Images

The Patriots could be bringing a familiar face back to their defense.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has had talks with linebacker Jamie Collins about rejoining the team. The Patriots drafted Collins in the second round of the 2013 draft and traded him to the Browns for a third-round pick during the 2016 season.

Collins signed a four-year, $50 million deal with Cleveland before the 2017 season, but was released by the Browns earlier this year after appearing in all 16 games for the team last year. He recorded 104 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in those outings.

Collins is ranked No. 55 on our Free Agent Top 100 and is one of 10 unattached players on that list.