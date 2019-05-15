Report: Rams to have joint practices with Chargers

Getty Images

When your team headquarters are located in the same greater metropolitan area, it makes it rather easy to get together for joint practices.

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will do just that this fall, according to Vincent Bonsignore of TheAthletic.com.

Additionally, the report also says the Rams and Oakland Raiders will conduct joint practices as well, which had been in the works for the last couple of months.

The practice facilities of the Rams and Chargers are separated by approximately 80 miles as the Chargers practice in Costa Mesa and the Rams in Thousand Oaks.

The Rams and Baltimore Ravens met up for practices last summer before their preseason matchup and the Chargers and New Orleans Saints held joint workouts as well. Over half the league is actually set to hold joint practices with one another this summer. The Rams, Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Ravens, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins all have practices scheduled over have been trying to workout joint practices during training camp.