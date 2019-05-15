Report: Ravens considering Pernell McPhee return

Getty Images

The Ravens visited with Matt Longacre this week and their search for veteran help on defense could bring about a reunion with a former member of the team.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is also considering Pernell McPhee as an addition to their linebacking corps.

McPhee was a 2011 fifth-round pick in Baltimore and spent four years with the team before moving on to Chicago as a free agent. Knee and shoulder injuries kept him out of the lineup for chunks of his time with the Bears and he spent last season playing a reserve role on Washington’s defense in 13 games.

McPhee has 193 tackles, 31 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception over the course of his career.