Seahawks announce Geno Smith signing

Getty Images

The Seahawks left themselves with two quarterbacks and an empty roster spot after making some transactions earlier this week and that suggested a report they’d sign Geno Smith was on the mark.

Smith officially became a member of the team on Wednesday when the Seahawks announced that he has agreed to a contract.

Smith was the starter for the Jets for two seasons after they selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft, but he was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick after breaking his jaw before the 2015 season and has only made two starts since that point. He tore his ACL in the first one with the Jets in 2016 and his second put an end to Eli Manning‘s consecutive start streak with the Giants. It also marked Ben McAdoo’s final game as the Giants head coach.

A backup role with the Seahawks would be Smith’s goal as Russell Wilson isn’t going anywhere. Paxton Lynch is the other backup option on the roster right now.