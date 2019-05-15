Seahawks announce Geno Smith signing

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
The Seahawks left themselves with two quarterbacks and an empty roster spot after making some transactions earlier this week and that suggested a report they’d sign Geno Smith was on the mark.

Smith officially became a member of the team on Wednesday when the Seahawks announced that he has agreed to a contract.

Smith was the starter for the Jets for two seasons after they selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft, but he was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick after breaking his jaw before the 2015 season and has only made two starts since that point. He tore his ACL in the first one with the Jets in 2016 and his second put an end to Eli Manning‘s consecutive start streak with the Giants. It also marked Ben McAdoo’s final game as the Giants head coach.

A backup role with the Seahawks would be Smith’s goal as Russell Wilson isn’t going anywhere. Paxton Lynch is the other backup option on the roster right now.

  2. “after breaking his jaw before the 2015 season”

    You mean when he told IK Enemkpali “you ain’t gonna do anything about it!” when refusing to pay a $600 debt?

  5. Too bad E.J. Manuel retired or you could have had him. Instead you settle for the Gene-Genie. 4th team in four seasons now, huh? Know what his favorite candy is? Jawbreakers.

  7. So you pay RW $35M then sign Geno Smith as a backup.

    Somthing looks to be amiss over there in Kirkland.

  9. Oh Man, Wilson had better not get hurt. This guy is a career backup at best and I do mean ” at best”…….. Good luck 12 person..

  10. Did Kaepernick have the worst lawyers of all time? He should have gotten about $1 Billion from the NFL for collusion in a league where Geno Smith can still find a job.

  13. Hawks would of been better off drafting a QB like Will Grier or Jarrett Stidham to serve in a backup role. Both would have far more potential than Smith has at this point and both would be much cheaper on rookie deals.

  14. arclight1972, if we pay Geno more than the federal minimum wage we’re getting gouged.

    Flouncing out of the draft room angry at not being picked in the first round; mocking his much lesser-paid team mate while defaulting on a debt to him — even if he had talent and functioning braincells it wouldn’t offset his embarrassing lack of character and self-respect.

    The lack of leadership is probably a plus for him; look where he would be leading his men.

