Stephen Gostkowski liked the “pressure” of staying with Patriots

Getty Images

That Stephen Gostkowski stayed with the Patriots wasn’t necessarily a surprise.

The fact the free agent kicker was on the market for a month was a bit of one.

But after signing on for another two years in April, the veteran kicker said it was important to him to stay with the team that drafted him, and to continue doing the hard work.

“It’s a very fragile position,” Gostkowski said, via Nick Goss of NBCSportsBoston.com. “It doesn’t take much to be at the top or the bottom in a position such as mine. To be able to have a chance to do it on one of the most high-pressure teams in the history of sports and have a chance to continue to do it — I think it would be tough to go somewhere else.

“The grass might seem greener on the other side, but it’s not always that way. I kind of like the challenge of being here, the bad weather, the pressure of the big games.”

As long as he’s with the Patriots, the likelihood of being in big games is considerable. And while negotiations are normal, the object lessons of lesser teams not making a wise and firm decision at the position is clear, and the Patriots were smart to hang onto someone who has been reliable.