Taylor Decker doesn’t expect extension talks in the near future

May 15, 2019
The Lions exercised their option on left tackle Taylor Decker‘s contract for the 2020 season and Decker expects that will be the only action on the contract front for a while.

Decker is eligible to sign a contract extension in Detroit, but he believes that he has more to do in order to show the Lions he’s the right man for the long term.

“In my mind, I’m going to play two more years before that’s going to happen,” Decker said, via MLive.com. “All of that will take care of itself. You get ahead of yourself and you lose sight of getting better each day.”

Decker had a strong rookie year before missing half of the 2017 season after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. He’s started all 24 games he’s played since returning to action and continued health will be part of the path to a lengthier stay in Detroit.

  1. He was great his rookie season and at times has struggled since the labrum injury. Average LT that plays hard and quietly goes about his business. Would like to see him extended for the right price.

  2. Long time Lions fan. As a poster above stated Decker’s struggled a bit since the injury. I’d put him at a little below average at the moment, but hopefully he grows. A high character good effort guy. Lions are doing the right thing but waiting to see how he does before signing him to an extension.

  3. This player should be what all players aspire to be, he is more focused on his performance than a new contract. Rare character guy that wants to prove his worth and let the contracts take care of themselves. If only he was the rule and not the exception. Not a Lions fan but I will be rooting for Taylor Decker!

