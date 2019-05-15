Taylor Decker doesn’t expect extension talks in the near future

Getty Images

The Lions exercised their option on left tackle Taylor Decker‘s contract for the 2020 season and Decker expects that will be the only action on the contract front for a while.

Decker is eligible to sign a contract extension in Detroit, but he believes that he has more to do in order to show the Lions he’s the right man for the long term.

“In my mind, I’m going to play two more years before that’s going to happen,” Decker said, via MLive.com. “All of that will take care of itself. You get ahead of yourself and you lose sight of getting better each day.”

Decker had a strong rookie year before missing half of the 2017 season after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. He’s started all 24 games he’s played since returning to action and continued health will be part of the path to a lengthier stay in Detroit.