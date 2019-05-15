Titans waive Devin Ross

Getty Images

The Titans have waived receiver Devin Ross, Jim Wyatt of the team website reports.

Ross signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. The team waived him out of the preseason.

Ross, 23, joined the Titans’ practice squad on Oct. 15 and spent the rest of the season there.

He signed a futures deal with the Titans on Jan. 1.

In four years at Colorado, Ross made 143 catches for 1,643 yards and nine touchdowns. He also returned five kickoffs for a 21.4 yards average.