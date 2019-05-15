Travis Frederick feels like his strength is mostly back to normal

Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is working his way back into football shape after an auto-immune disease wiped out all of his 2018 season.

But while Frederick says he won’t know for sure where he is at in his progression until he can put pads on again during training camp this fall, he does feel like he’s getting closer.

“Feels like I’m back, close to if not full strength,” Frederick said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Frederick has been able to take part in Cowboys’ offseason workouts after Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disease that attack the nervous system, sidelined him for all of last year. Additionally, offseason shoulder surgery to address a labrum injury has added another hurdle for Frederick to overcome as he tried to return to the field this fall for Dallas.

“You’re going to have to knock the rust off during training camp and get back to doing those,” Frederick said. “You can do the movements on air as much as you want but it’s not until you’re going against a live person that you feel football.”

Frederick has been a four-time Pro Bowl selection and is a two-time first-team All-Pro. Getting the centerpiece of their offensive line back this season would be a big benefit for the Cowboys.