Wednesday’s #PFTPM looks at news of the day, answers questions

AP

I’ve been away from PFT headquarters for most of the past week, which has taken a bite out of the #PFTPM taping schedule.

But I’m now home, for a while, and I’ll be taping #PFTPM at least three times per week, until the regular season begins.

Wednesday’s edition has full reaction to the biggest stories of the day, including examination of the surprising (unless you regularly visit PFT) decision of the Jets to fire G.M. Mike Maccagnan, along with answers to all your questions.

So check it out below, subscribe here, leave a review, and give us a rating.