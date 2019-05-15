Will Adam Gase have final say moving forward?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 15, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

When Adam Gase became head coach of the Jets, he didn’t have final say over the roster. For now, he does.

Here’s the real question: Will Gase have it after the Jets hire a new G.M.?

The strongest clue could come from the fact that the Jets have taken the unusual step of making Gase the interim G.M. So he now has the final say that he didn’t have when he arrived. It’s hard to imagine him not having that power after a G.M. is hired.

In fact, it makes much more sense to just let Gase run the show. A new G.M. with actual G.M. powers would potentially not want Gase, creating the same kind of arranged marriage that the team endured when John Idzik and Rex Ryan formed a most bizarre (and short-term) tag team.

But here’s the problem, if Gase has final say: The Jets would have a harder time finding a G.M., since a team like the Eagles could deny permission to interview a candidate like V.P. of player personnel Joe Douglas. While the Jets could set up the documents to say that Douglas has final say when, in reality, Gase will tell him how to use it, that could set the stage for another short-lived Mangini-Kokinis experiment, where the G.M. had final say in writing and was foolish enough to actually believe that he did.

However it plays out, Gase emerges with much more power, an impressive outcome for a guy who was fired by the Dolphins and managed to accumulate influence and authority without ever coaching a single game for the Jets.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Will Adam Gase have final say moving forward?

  3. Yeah but different teams use GMs differently. If Gase has final say (a mistake in my view) they could still attract a GM who was more on/from the exec side rather than the player side.

  9. This will always be the part that mystifies me: They fell in love with Gase because he was consistently beating them… but they lost to EVERYBODY. How did they decide that Gase’s brand of beating them was better than anybody else’s?

  10. Adam Gase running the show? Friction between Gase and the GM and now the GM is gone? And will Gase accept anyone he doesn’t like? And will Gase accept being rebutted on moves later from a guy who got there because he allowed it?

    Dumpster fire…

  11. “If you’re a GM and just saw Gase get a GM fired that had just started to turn it around…why would you want to go there?”

    A big stack of millions? Especially since GMs usually have fully guaranteed contracts, insist on a 4 year deal so when they fire everyone again in 2 years, including Gase, you walk away with enough in the bank to never work another day in your life if you don’t want to.

  12. “Gase proved how good he was in Miami…..”

    But he’ll always have his “miracle in Miami” when they beat the Pats late last season and prevented them from getting the #1 seed.

  20. I’m OK with certain coaches wearing both hats. There are a select few who can manage both roles quite well. Adam Gase couldn’t wear the HC hat well. That much is proven. What makes the Jets possible think he’d be a good (or, even adequate) GM, as well?

    It’s a toss-up who fell upstairs more this off-season: Adam Gase or Kliff Kingsbury.

  21. Gase is a horrible coach, Why would the Jest think he would even be a competent GM. Interim or not?

  25. I certainly hope Gase will have the final say. The Guy is a failure a decision maker. Should be fun to watch this year.

  27. harrisonhits2 says:
    May 15, 2019 at 1:19 pm
    “Gase proved how good he was in Miami…..”

    But he’ll always have his “miracle in Miami” when they beat the Pats late last season and prevented them from getting the #1 seed.

    11 7 Rate This

    —————-

    Umm, The Pats won the SB. It’s the most forgotten about “miracle” in history.

  28. A big stack of millions? Especially since GMs usually have fully guaranteed contracts, insist on a 4 year deal so when they fire everyone again in 2 years, including Gase, you walk away with enough in the bank to never work another day in your life if you don’t want to.

    I actually like that idea.

    Pats are the pats. Bills are making real moves, dolphins are blowing things up in an effort to make real moves and the jets? Still spinning their wheels. Gase was a joke of a coach in Miami And had no control.

    #panchobilla would make a better coach and motivator.

  31. TBH .. in general coaches should be given greater organisational authority .. they are the ones actually teaching the game and the ones first responsible if things aren’t going well.

  32. Best news ever.
    Fly high JETS, then practice your crash landings.
    Gase was in over his head at Miami as evidenced by his play calling, his inability to keep talented players engaged in his program and was never above .500 all while having control over the roster.
    He was a legend in his own mind and got canned when believing a contract extension was coming.
    We now have a plan, a disciplined and experienced coaching staff, cap space and enough draft picks to do whatever we want.
    As they say “the future’s so bright I gotta wear shades”, Phins Up!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!