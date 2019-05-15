Ziggy Ansah: No timeline to be cleared after shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is now a member of the Seahawks, but when he’ll be cleared to fully participate in team activities remains up in the air.

Ansah had surgery on his shoulder that made it slow for a market to develop in free agency this offseason. There have been various reports about when he’ll be cleared to return to action with some point in training camp looking like the best case scenario, but Ansah wasn’t putting any date out there on Wednesday.

“You know, I’m just going to take it a day at a time,” Ansah said, via 710 ESPN. “I don’t have a timeline as of right now. I’m just waiting to see what the doctor is going to say, but until then, I’m putting in the work every day to get the body right.”

A healthy Ansah would be a plus to the Seahawks’ efforts to build a strong pass rush after trading Frank Clark to the Chiefs earlier this offseason.