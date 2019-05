Getty Images

The 49ers shuffled the bottom of the roster, adding some secondary depth.

The team announced the signing of defensive back Alex Brown, an undrafted rookie from South Carolina State.

Brown earned some notice during his tryout in the team’s rookie minicamp.

To make room for him on the roster, the 49ers released journeyman defensive lineman Damontre Moore. The former Giants third-rounder also had stints with the Dolphins, Raiders, Seahawks, and Cowboys, before his stint in the AAF.