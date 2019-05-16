Anthony Castonzo: My body feels better than it did in my rookie year

Getty Images

Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo dealt with repeated hamstring pulls last year and wasn’t able to get over them in time for the start of the regular season.

The injury forced Castonzo to remain on the sideline for the first five games of the regular season and the Colts went 1-4 out of the gate. They’d lose again in Castonzo’s first game, but went 9-1 the rest of the way behind an offensive line that saw its play take a major turn for the better once the tackle was back in action.

Castonzo said he worked with the Colts staff to change his workout regimen this offseason in hopes of avoiding future absences due to injuries and that the effort has paid off in his first pain-free offseason in a long time.

“My body honestly feels better right now than I think it did my rookie year stepping in here … It’s pretty crazy what they’ve done, and it’s just making me feel good,” Castonzo said, via the team’s website. “And it’s exciting. It’s exciting to be able to be going into a season at age 30 possibly playing my best football.”

Castonzo is heading into the final year of his contract and will stand a good chance of earning another one if he turns in a full season up to the standard he was at when he finally got on the field in 2018.