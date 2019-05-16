Baker Mayfield cherishes time around Tom Brady

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has spent some time with Tom Brady this year, appearing with him in a commercial celebrating the NFL’s 100th season, and then hanging out with him at the Kentucky Derby. Mayfield is trying to learn from watching Brady off the field.

Mayfield said he and Brady haven’t spent much time going over the finer points of quarterback play, but Mayfield still tries to learn from Brady by observing the way he conducts himself.

“Just being around the greatest of all time, it’s an honor just be around him,” Mayfield said. “And then how he is with his teammates, the guys he’s played with, how they speak so highly of him. You don’t really talk about football in those situations, but just how he treats everybody, how he handles himself. I think it’s just some of the better examples of how to go through life. He just, he does it all right.”

Eventually, Brady will retire, and Mayfield will try to assume the mantle of the best quarterback in the NFL.

11 responses to "Baker Mayfield cherishes time around Tom Brady

  3. Eventually, Brady will retire, and Mayfield will try to assume the mantle of the best quarterback in the NFL.

    ———–

    Huh? He will try to get the Browns over .500 and make the playoffs. If he does that enough times someone might think he’s good.

  4. backindasaddle says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:14 am

    Mayfield seems to have his priorities right.
    ____________________________________________________

    I will say that he seems to have a balance between the millennial social media, branding thing, and putting the work in to be great. This year will truly show whether or not he has what it takes.

  5. Baker could learn a lot from Tom. Hopefully Baker will apply what he has learned instead of just talking about it. Tom wouldn’t have ever have pulled that immature crap that Baker did with Hue Jackson last year. Talking about it is nice, but let’s see if Baker is really serious & actually applies this knowledge.

  9. bullcharger says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Huh? He will try to get the Browns over .500 and make the playoffs. If he does that enough times someone might think he’s good.
    ===============================================================================
    He has already taken a team that regularly won 1 or 2 games a year to respectability, changing the psychology of a franchise. I wouldn’t undersell that or its impact.

    His next steps are getting into the top 10, but there is no reason to believe he shouldn’t set the highest of goals for himself. Certainly, Tom Brady always did.

  11. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:36 am
    Has any QB mentored by Brady ever amount to anything in this league?
    ——————
    JimmyG is looking great and you yourself bemoaned his going to 49ers. Brissett’s a solid backup with future potential. Hoyer & Cassel have had long useful careers (not bad seeing as Cassel was a 7th rd, and Hoyer undrafted). And of course as a “patriots fan for life” you’ll know that Hoyer was instrumental in deciphering the Rams Super Bowl offense for the Pats D. Kliff Kingsbury got injured but is now a HC. Mallett wasn’t very successful. Not a bad result.

