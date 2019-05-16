Baker Mayfield cherishes time around Tom Brady

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has spent some time with Tom Brady this year, appearing with him in a commercial celebrating the NFL’s 100th season, and then hanging out with him at the Kentucky Derby. Mayfield is trying to learn from watching Brady off the field.

Mayfield said he and Brady haven’t spent much time going over the finer points of quarterback play, but Mayfield still tries to learn from Brady by observing the way he conducts himself.

“Just being around the greatest of all time, it’s an honor just be around him,” Mayfield said. “And then how he is with his teammates, the guys he’s played with, how they speak so highly of him. You don’t really talk about football in those situations, but just how he treats everybody, how he handles himself. I think it’s just some of the better examples of how to go through life. He just, he does it all right.”

Eventually, Brady will retire, and Mayfield will try to assume the mantle of the best quarterback in the NFL.