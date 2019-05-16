Bears bring back OL Tommy Doles

Getty Images

The Bears waived offensive lineman Tommy Doles earlier this week when they signed tight end Jesper Horsted, but an injury to another player opened the door for Doles to return to the team.

The Bears announced on Thursday that they have re-signed Doles. Defensive back Jomon Dotson was waived/injured in the team’s other move.

Dotson signed with the Bears after going undrafted last month. Dotson closed out his collegiate time at Nevada after transferring from the University of Washington.

Doles was also an undrafted free agent signing this offseason. He played his college ball nearby at Northwestern University and was a three-year starter at right guard for the Big Ten team.