Bengals sign Jonah Williams, Drew Sample

AP

The Bengals have signed their top two picks of the 2019 draft.

The team announced on Thursday that first-round pick Jonah Williams and second-round pick Drew Sample have both agreed to deals with the team. Both players signed four-year deals and Williams’ pact comes with a team option for a fifth year.

Williams started 44 games at tackle for Alabama and was working at left tackle during Cincinnati’s rookie minicamp. Cordy Glenn started there last year and the Bengals re-signed right tackle Bobby Hart.

If Tyler Eifert remains healthy, Sample is expected to join him at tight end on the Bengals offense this season. The rookie would likely be focused on blocking in such an arrangement.

Third-round linebacker Germaine Pratt and fourth-round quarterback Ryan Finley, both of whom went to North Carolina State, are the only unsigned players from the 10-man draft class.