Big Ben bonds with teammates at his Georgia lake house

Plenty of former teammates have criticized Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for being a bad teammate and a bad leader. Even if that criticism has been a little over the top (and it has), Roethlisberger seems to be making more of a late-career effort to bond with his fellow Steelers.

Via NFL.com, the @SteelBlitzburgh account on Twitter has been posting videos of a gathering of players at Roethlisberger’s lake house in Georgia.

It’s a smart move by Roethlisberger, who has from time to time made waves for being aloof and distant and not as collegial and cordial as he could have been with fellow Steelers. And it’s a great sign for a Steelers team that seems to be seizing on past dysfunction as the fuel for a deep playoff run in 2019.