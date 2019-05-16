Bucs sign former CFL WR Bryant Mitchell

Getty Images

The Buccaneers signed former Canadian Football League receiver Bryant Mitchell on Thursday, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Cardinals waived Mitchell last week.

Mitchell, 26, went undrafted out of Northwestern State in 2016. He signed with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos and spent three years in Canada.

His stats increased each of his three seasons in the CFL, with Mitchell making 60 catches for 867 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

For his career, Mitchell caught caught 97 passes for 1,418 yards and six touchdowns in 19 games.

The Bucs are waiving undrafted rookie long snapper Dan Godsil to make room for Mitchell, according to Auman. That leaves Zach Triner as the roster’s only long snapper.