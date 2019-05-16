Calvin Johnson “a true believer” in marijuana

Former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is a mega-advocate of medical marijuana.

Megatron said it was pain he felt while participating in Dancing With the Stars, not playing in the NFL, that made him realize what a difference marijuana can make.

When I was on the dancing show, I was using a CBD [a product of the cannabis plant] topical that my buddy gave me because my ankles were swelling up so much that I didn’t think I would be able to finish the show,” Johnson told the Detroit Free Press. “The relief happened almost overnight. I was already open-minded to marijuana, but after that, I became a true believer just because of the experience.”

Johnson is such a believer that he plans to get into the marijuana business in Michigan, which legalized recreational marijuana in November.

“I have a lot of family members who are 100 percent against this. But I know from my experience with the pain and the products that I’ve used, it’s a game changer,” he said. “We’re in a position to impact and support our communities.”

Johnson was one of the NFL’s most respected players during his career, and his status as a popular player makes him the kind of advocate who can reduce the stigma from the marijuana business.

  4. Marijuana has been proven to have medical benefits without the addiction issues that come with taking opioids. I do not know why the NFL is dragging its feet on taking it off the banned substance list.

  6. CBD is quite different from “medical marijuana” which is code for using the regular stuff to get so high you just don’t care about the pain.

  7. You should probably note that CBD isn’t exactly the same as smoking marijuana. CBD doesn’t have any psychoactive effect. You can use a gallon of it and you still won’t get high. Or in his case, he can rub all he wants on his ankle and he won’t get high.

  8. CBD products don’t have the THC levels Marijuana does. Medical marijuana and CBD products differ tremendously. The league is WAY behind in recognizing this.

  10. CBD is quite different from “medical marijuana” which is code for using the regular stuff to get so high you just don’t care about the pain.
    ——
    Regular mj has CBD in it as well, it’s just not concentrated, so while the two are not the same, they can offer similar benefits. And plus you get high with normal mj, so that’s nice.

    I’ve been using straight CBD for a few months now and I can’t believe the pain relief I get for my peripheral neuropathy, the stabbing pains are gone.

