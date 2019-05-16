Cardinals statement: Patrick Peterson recognizes team’s disappointment

Getty Images

The NFL announced Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson‘s six-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The team, who will play without Peterson until its Oct. 20 game against the Giants, released a statement.

“Patrick recognizes how disappointing this is for everyone in the organization as well as our fans,” the Cardinals said. “As we all do, he understands that regardless of intent he is ultimately responsible for everything he puts in his body. Our coaching staff and our players are now aware that we will have to play the first six games without Patrick and they understand they have to rise to the challenge that it presents.”

Peterson will lose a chance for a ninth consecutive Pro Bowl and $3.88 million in wages, while the Cardinals will lose one of their best defensive players for six games.