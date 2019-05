Getty Images

The Chargers added a local prospect to the roster Thursday.

The team announced the signing of safety Adarius Pickett, who played at UCLA.

He went through the Chargers’ rookie minicamp last weekend on a tryout basis. Pickett led the Bruins in tackles last year, and was second-team All-Pac 12.

He was initially signed by the Bears after the draft, but was released after minicamp there.