Despite Bills’ denials, questions continue about LeSean McCoy’s future

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 16, 2019, 9:16 AM EDT
Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has insisted that LeSean McCoy remains in the plans as the team’s starting running back. That isn’t putting an end to talk that he could be on the way out.

The latest such talk comes from Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com, who lists McCoy first among Bills starters from 2018 who could be gone before the 2019 season starts.

It’s easy to see why: The Bills have signed Frank Gore to a one-year, $2 million contract this offseason, and drafted running back Devin Singletary in the third round. They also signed running backs T.J. Yeldon and Senorise Perry for depth in the backfield. If they moved on from McCoy, they wouldn’t be hurting for candidates to replace him.

And McCoy will turn 31 in July and is coming off a season in which he had career lows in both rushing yards (514) and yards per carry (3.2). McCoy’s age, his declining production and his $6.175 million base salary could combine to make the Bills decide they’d be better off without him. The better question than whether the Bills want to trade him may be whether any other team would trade for him.

8 responses to “Despite Bills’ denials, questions continue about LeSean McCoy’s future

  2. He’s smoked. Done. This isn’t the NBA or MLB, RB’s don’t last long besides a few. Welcome to retirement.

    -An Eagles fan

  3. McCoy had a bad year last year. Could have something to do with the the Bills trading away their starting left tackle, losing their best O lineman at Left Guard and losing their starting Center to injury retirement. Also might have something to do with them having no #1 or #2 wideout’s. Anytime you start a wideout (K. Benjamin) who is fatter than I am a 40 year old man you aren’t really giving your team a chance. Now that they have rebuilt the line, and went out and got some WR’s.. AND have a non rookie QB… we might want to let McCoy have another year to show us what he has. Let Gore spell him and use the rookie as a change of pace. IF Yeldon makes the team there will be a time when he is needed.

  4. I am shocked he hasn’t been traded or released yet. He was horrible last year and he’s one of the highest paid backs in the league. He also has had some “shady” moments off the field too.

  5. Give him one more year, our team is better with him and we aren’t hurting for the cap space. We have 4 running backs, 1 injury and we need to sign another one. Mccoy is a unique talent and I think he can bounce back from last year.

  6. The O line last year was a train wreck! No RBs in the league would have had success with Buffalo last year.

