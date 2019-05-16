Despite Bills’ denials, questions continue about LeSean McCoy’s future

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has insisted that LeSean McCoy remains in the plans as the team’s starting running back. That isn’t putting an end to talk that he could be on the way out.

The latest such talk comes from Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com, who lists McCoy first among Bills starters from 2018 who could be gone before the 2019 season starts.

It’s easy to see why: The Bills have signed Frank Gore to a one-year, $2 million contract this offseason, and drafted running back Devin Singletary in the third round. They also signed running backs T.J. Yeldon and Senorise Perry for depth in the backfield. If they moved on from McCoy, they wouldn’t be hurting for candidates to replace him.

And McCoy will turn 31 in July and is coming off a season in which he had career lows in both rushing yards (514) and yards per carry (3.2). McCoy’s age, his declining production and his $6.175 million base salary could combine to make the Bills decide they’d be better off without him. The better question than whether the Bills want to trade him may be whether any other team would trade for him.