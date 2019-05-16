Dolphins put Ricardo Louis on injured reserve

Getty Images

Ricardo Louis missed the whole 2018 season with a neck injury, and he won’t play this season either.

Louis, a wide receiver who previously played for the Browns but signed with the Dolphins last month, has been placed on injured reserve.

The 25-year-old Louis, who grew up in Miami, and was happy to return to his hometown team, will instead not play at all.

A fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2016, Louis had 205 receiving yards in his rookie season and 357 yards in his second. His third year on the field, if it comes at all, won’t come until 2020.

The Dolphins also signed three players: center Tony Adams, guard Kyle Fuller and linebacker Nate Orchard. They waived/injured guard Isaac Asiata and waived center Kirk Barron.