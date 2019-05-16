Drew Lock: Joe Flacco’s taught me a lot so far

AP

Broncos General Manager John Elway didn’t have a problem with quarterback Joe Flacco saying that his job is to win football games rather than mentor second-round pick Drew Lock and Lock doesn’t seem to have any issue with it either.

Lock flew into Los Angeles on Wednesday night to attend this year’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere event and avoided injury when a shuttle taking him and fellow Broncos rookie Noah Fant from the plane to the terminal got into a crash. He couldn’t avoid a TMZ.com reporter asking him about his relationship with Flacco.

Lock said he didn’t have a comment on Flacco’s view, but said that he’s gaining knowledge from Flacco whether the veteran is calling it mentorship or not.

“He’s taught me a lot so far,” Lock said. “He’s dealing with trying to win football games, I’m dealing with trying to learn. We’re in the same quarterback room. He’s been great to me.”

Flacco’s desire to remain a starting quarterback doesn’t come as much of a surprise and the best-case scenario for the Broncos will be for the older quarterback to play well enough to afford the younger one a chance to prepare as much as possible for his own turn in the spotlight.