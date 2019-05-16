Duron Harmon: If Bill Belichick is calling plays, we’re going to be all right

Getty Images

Bill Belichick always has stayed involved with the Patriots defense, but now comes word that the head coach is expected to take over the play-calling duties for this season.

That suits his players just fine.

“I mean, coach Belichick, he’s coach Belichick,” safety Duron Harmon said, via Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. “If he’s calling the plays, we’re going to be all right.”

Belichick last called the defensive plays for the Patriots in 2010.

“This man was calling the defense for the Giants [from 1985-90 as defensive coordinator for Bill Parcells], and they won two Super Bowls,” Harmon said. “[He] coached Lawrence Taylor and stuff. I think if he’s calling the plays, I think he’ll be all right.”

The Patriots haven’t had a defensive coordinator since Greg Schiano abruptly left in March after only one month on the job.