Dwayne Bowe signs one-day contract to retire with Chiefs

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dwayne Bowe hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015, but he’s only now getting around to formalizing his retirement.

The Chiefs announced that they have signed Bowe to a one-day contract so that he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2007 draft.

Bowe would remain with the Chiefs through the 2014 season. Bowe signed with the Browns in 2015, but quickly fell down the depth chart and appeared in only seven games for Cleveland as then-head coach Mike Pettine said he was not one of the top four wideouts on the roster.

His time in Kansas City was far happier. Bowe caught 532 passes for 7,155 yards and 44 touchdowns during his time with the team. He ranks second in franchise history in catches and third in receiving yards.