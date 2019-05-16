Eric Rowe: History with Brian Flores is an advantage

Getty Images

Most Dolphins players are getting used to life with head coach Brian Flores, but one member of the secondary is a little bit ahead of the game.

Cornerback Eric Rowe spent the last three seasons with the Patriots and he said that practices are similar to what went on when he and Flores were in New England. Rowe has been running with the first team and said he’s using practices to refine his technique since he already has the terminology down.

“It would give me an advantage personally so I can improve my techniques, not focus on learning new calls, new terms maybe like some other players that have to put that in their minds,” Rowe said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It takes the learning curve out of it. I know the defense. I know what coaches want. I know what they expect, how much they demand.”

Technique and scheme knowledge won’t help Rowe much if he can’t stay healthy. He’s only played in 21 games over the last three years and ended last season on injured reserve, but his knowledge of what Flores is looking for should help his bid for a starting job if he can stay on the field.