Ezekiel Elliott “not concerned” about contract

Getty Images

The Rams redid Todd Gurley‘s contract after the running back’s third season. Ezekiel Elliott has played three seasons, and he wants a new deal.

Yet, the Cowboys also have deals to complete with Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott that are more urgent than Elliott’s. Cooper and Prescott are entering the final season of their contracts, while the Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott’s deal for 2020. So the running back waits.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week he understands Elliott’s desire for a contract extension.

“I understand completely. Oh gosh, do I?” Jones said. “I just think you’ve got to work through these things. I can’t imagine Zeke doesn’t know what we think about him. We’ve always stuck with him to this day, back him and believe that we’ve had a situation that wasn’t exactly fair to Zeke. But at the same time, we’re sensitive to those things. But I totally understand why all these guys feel like, ‘Hey, it’s my turn.’ ‘No, it’s my turn.’ I mean, I get it. These guys are playing their tails off for us, and they’re playing at high levels.

“We’re a good young football team, and they’ve got to have some confidence in Jerry [Jones] and myself and Will [McClay] and Jason [Garrett] that we’re going to manage it in a good way that’s in the best interest for the whole organization and our whole team to have the best chance of winning Super Bowls.”

Elliott has shown up for work in the voluntary offseason program anyway.

“I’m not concerned,” Elliott said Wednesday night, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Elliott insists he can block out outside noise about his contract.

“Just go out there and play football,” Elliott said. “Do what I’ve been doing.”

Elliott, 23, has two rushing titles in three seasons. He has led the league in average yards per game for every season of his career.