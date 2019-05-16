Ezekiel Elliott on his touches: I haven’t worn down yet

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is not worried about his contract situation. He also is not worried about his touches.

“I haven’t worn down yet,” the Cowboys running back said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Elliott led the league with 304 carries and 381 touches last season, getting a career-high 77 receptions. His backups last season combined for only 50 rushes and nine receptions, and the Cowboys drafted two running backs — Tony Pollard and Mike Weber — in hopes of taking some of the load off Elliott.

Elliott, 24, has 1,003 touches in his three seasons.

The only season Elliott didn’t lead the league in rushing attempts was 2017 when he served a six-game suspension.