Getty Images

The Falcons have wrapped up their draft class contracts.

The team announced that first-round guard Chris Lindstrom has signed his rookie deal, the seventh of their seven picks to handle the paperwork.

The guard from Boston College was the 14th overall pick, and part of a concerted effort to shore up the offensive line this offseason.

They also traded up into the first round to take tackle Kaleb McGary 31st overall, and signed guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown in free agency.