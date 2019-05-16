Freddie Kitchens likes what he sees from Antonio Callaway

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway had a solid rookie season as a fourth-round draft pick last year, catching 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns. Coach Freddie Kitchens thinks Callaway may be even better this year.

Kitchens said after watching Callaway at Organized Team Activities this week that Callaway looks like he’s in better shape than he was in 2018.

“He is in good shape relative to what he was in last year during training camp. He has added some explosiveness,” Kitchens said. “He has been catching the ball really well. He is doing a good job. Just like everybody else, he has to continue. It is what can you do for me tomorrow, not today; today is over.”

Callaway will be, at best, the Browns’ third receiver after Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, but the presence of those two Pro Bowlers should create some opportunities for Callaway to get open. Kitchens thinks Callaway can take advantage of those opportunities.