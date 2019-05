Getty Images

Corey Ballentine’s close to getting back to work, and now has his paperwork finished.

The Giants announced the sixth-round cornerback had signed his rookie contract.

He rejoined the team last week, after he was shot in the rear the night after he was drafted.

One of his college teammates at Washburn was killed in the same shooting, and the Giants have given him time and space to recover, but he returned earlier this week for meetings.