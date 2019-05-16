Hal Mumme to run offense for Dallas XFL entry

Getty Images

The Air Raid offense is coming to the XFL.

The league announced on Thursday that Hal Mumme will run the offense for the upstart league’s Dallas franchise. Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops will be the team’s head coach.

Mumme was the head coach at Iowa Wesleyan and Valdosta State in the late 1980s and early 1990s and cultivated the pass-happy offense that has spread throughout college football along with his offensive coordinator Mike Leach. The two men then moved on to Kentucky in 1997 and the offense allowed quarterback Tim Couch enough of a chance to shine that he went first overall in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Mumme resigned amid an NCAA investigation after the 2000 season and later coached Southeastern Lousiana and New Mexico State before dropping into the lower ranks of college football. Leach became the head coach of Texas Tech, where current Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was one of his quarterbacks, and now is the head coach at Washington State.

Mumme briefly worked with the Memphis entry in the Alliance of American Football, but left the team before they began playing any games.