Jaguars work out Mike Gillislee

Getty Images

The Jaguars took a look at a potential veteran addition to their backfield on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team had Mike Gillislee in for a workout. It’s the first word about a team showing interest in Gillislee since he worked out for the Lions in February.

Gillislee was on the Saints to open the 2018 season and ran 16 times for 43 yards in the first four games of the season before being released when Mark Ingram returned from a suspension. He spent 2017 with the Patriots and had his most productive season with the Bills when he ran 101 times for 577 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Jaguars have Leonard Fournette atop the depth chart at running back. Alfred Blue, Benny Cunningham, Thomas Rawls and fifth-round pick Ryquell Armstead make up the rest of the group.