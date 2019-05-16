Jaylon Smith took 21 hours in spring to finish degree

Getty Images

Jaylon Smith will walk across the stage this weekend, receiving his bachelor’s degree and fulfilling a promise made to his mother.

The Cowboys linebacker left Notre Dame after his junior season, becoming a second-round choice of Dallas in 2016. He took 21 hours this spring to complete his degree in film and television.

“It was very stressful, but life-changing,” Smith said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m excited to walk across the stage this weekend.”

Smith didn’t take just any classes. His schedule included critical pedagogy, Latino studies, Latino muralism, philosophy of human nature and intro to poetry.

“You name it, I took it,” Smith said.

Smith worked out with the Fighting Irish while in South Bend.