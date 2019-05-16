Kareem Hunt admits he hadn’t told the Chiefs the whole story

Getty Images

When a video emerged in late November 2018 of then-Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt pushing and kicking a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel nine months earlier, the Chiefs moved quickly to cut Hunt — reportedly because Hunt had lied to the Chiefs about the incident. Speaking to reporters for the first time since joining the Browns, Hunt admitted (eventually) that he didn’t tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth to the team that drafted him in 2017.

“I tried to tell them as much as possible,” Hunt initially said, via the Kansas City Star. It quickly became clear that he didn’t tell them enough, especially in light of what the video showed.

“I just told them what I knew at the time, and when the video came out, it was like me seeing it too for the first time, too. It was so long ago, so they felt like I lied, so it’s all right,” Hunt said.

And Hunt then added this: “I didn’t tell them everything, so I really take it as I kind of did.”

It’s unclear what the Chiefs would have done if Hunt had admitted the February 2018 misconduct when first asked about it. If Hunt’s second chance results in his second NFL rushing title (his first came as a rookie in Kansas City), the Chiefs may regret that they didn’t ensure that Hunt’s second chance would come with the team that drafted him.