Kareem Jackson: I’m not in “the middle” of Chris Harris contract dispute

AP

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris‘ representatives have been talking to the team about a new deal, but it remains unclear whether they’ll be able to bridge the gap in a way that results in a new deal for the veteran corner.

Some believe that the issue has been exacerbated by the arrival of Kareem Jackson as a free agent this offseason. Jackson is a year older than Harris and hasn’t made All-Pro or Pro Bowl teams like Harris has over the course of his career, but the Broncos signed him to a three-year deal with an $11 million annual salary while Harris is set to play out his deal.

On Thursday, Jackson said he doesn’t think he’s in “the middle” of Harris’ dispute with the team and wants to be playing alongside Harris in the secondary.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business,” Jackson said, via KUSA. “Obviously, he wants to get paid to have some type of stability so he can take care of himself and his family. The rest of the guys, we just have to work accordingly. If he’ll be here, we’d definitely love him to be here. But we understand it’s a business and sometimes things happen that we all may not want to happen.”

While Harris would likely be pushing for a new market whether Denver signed Jackson or not, the sting of not having a new deal may be a little worse given the one they handed someone else in March.