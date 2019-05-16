Kyle Rudolph: “No way” he’s taking a pay cut

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 16, 2019, 7:23 AM EDT
The Vikings are trying to figure out a way to balance the books, and Kyle Rudolph‘s desire to stay in Minnesota.

But the veteran tight end told Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he wasn’t prepared to take a pay cut to do so.

Rudolph replied “No way” to a question about taking less, and then added: “No I won’t, I am too young for that.”

The 29-year-old tight end is due to make $7.5 million this year, and the Vikings have had to restructure other contracts recently to sign draft picks to rookie deals.

There has been speculation about a trade, and Rudolph indicated there was interest from other teams, but moving him wasn’t anyone’s preference.

“I don’t think anyone wants to,” he said. “We want it to end right with me being here.”

The Vikings added some cover by drafting tight end Irv Smith in the second round, which only added to the possibility that Rudolph might not get his wish.

  1. Very good hands can’t get separation from defenders anymore, average blocker. Vikings don’t have salary cap room for him, time to move on. Can’t sign everybody.

  3. Good for you Kyle–hope it works out!! Maybe Cousins will restructure to keep a guy that will be very important to his success this year. Irv Smith may be good in the future but 1st year tight ends usually not much of a factor. Tight end is one of the more difficult positions on the team to master.

  4. He’s not going to have a choice because he’s going to get cut. No way the Patriots are going to give him anywhere near $7.5M. $3-4M tops. At least he’ll get a ring.

  5. Him not signing for less simply for the privilege of playing for the Vikings is going to shatter many illusions.

  7. If anyone was wondering what the expression “cap hell” means, you’re looking at it.

  8. Vikes backed themselves into a corner with this one.
    Signed the contract, now having second thoughts.
    Doesn’t sound like the trade market has produced anything.
    If a team is interested they’re playing the waiting game to see if the Vikes just cut him and they can get him for nothing.

  11. If my team needed a tight end I would trade for the bucs cam brate. He is the only tight end to have at least 6 touchdowns in each of the last three years. And did that playing with Jameis Winston. So I would take his 7 million salary over Rudolph 7.5 million.

  13. The Vikings may make the tough decision, but he should not take a pay cut. I also thought he was overpaid. But then I looked at the production and salary numbers comparatively to other TE’s. He’s actually perfectly paid for what he produces. His salary is almost dead on when compared to other TE’s in the league.

  14. How could this be? I thought everyone on the roster would renegotiate in a second to stay on the most talented and best locker room in the league. How selfish is this guy?

  16. For those of you saying the Vikings in are “cap hell”, tell me, what very good to great players have they lost because they didn’t have the money? Yes, they are very tight on cap space, but I think most of you are exaggerating. They’ve kept who they want to keep, at a salary they want to pay.

