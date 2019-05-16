Kyle Rudolph: “No way” he’s taking a pay cut

Getty Images

The Vikings are trying to figure out a way to balance the books, and Kyle Rudolph‘s desire to stay in Minnesota.

But the veteran tight end told Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he wasn’t prepared to take a pay cut to do so.

Rudolph replied “No way” to a question about taking less, and then added: “No I won’t, I am too young for that.”

The 29-year-old tight end is due to make $7.5 million this year, and the Vikings have had to restructure other contracts recently to sign draft picks to rookie deals.

There has been speculation about a trade, and Rudolph indicated there was interest from other teams, but moving him wasn’t anyone’s preference.

“I don’t think anyone wants to,” he said. “We want it to end right with me being here.”

The Vikings added some cover by drafting tight end Irv Smith in the second round, which only added to the possibility that Rudolph might not get his wish.