Kyle Rudolph, Vikings are talking extension, but not making much progress

The talks between the Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph on a potential contract extension aren’t dead, but they currently aren’t going anywhere.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Vikings and Rudolph have not ended talks (contrary to a recent report that they have). However, the two sides aren’t making much progress.

The Vikings, according to the source, have offered Rudolph a five-year extension, which would give Rudolph a new-money average among the highest paid tight ends in the league. That extension also would, presumably, reduce Rudolph’s current cap number of $7.625 million.

The source adds that the Vikings have not asked Rudolph to take a pay cut in 2018, the final year of his current deal.

It remains unclear how this one will be resolved. The mood around Rudolph definitely changed when the team made Irv Smith a second-round pick last month, and the chatter started with trade talk and continued with a standoff over Rudolph’s pay.

The truth appears to be that the Vikings want to keep Rudolph, but also that they want to reduce his cap charge in 2019. This gives Rudolph leverage, which has empowered him to reject the offers that the Vikings have made.