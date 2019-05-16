Landon Collins: We just “stole the best quarterback” in draft

Landon Collins formerly played for the Giants. He now plays for Washington.

The Giants made the surprising selection of Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall. Washington took Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins nine choices later.

“I thought he was going to the Giants, honestly,” Collins said on Ian Rapoport’s podcast. “That’s who I thought they were going to get; that’s who I thought they needed, and they decided to go elsewhere. When I saw we picked him up, I was like, we just stole the best quarterback.”

Washington is giving Haskins a chance to compete for the starting job with Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, although Keenum is the favorite to win it. Haskins, though, won’t sit for long.

Haskins had only 171 plays of experience on offense before last season when he set 28 Ohio State records and seven Big Ten records as he passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.

“I’m excited to have him,” said Collins, who shares an agent with Haskins. “I know the organization is and other teams are going to be afraid of him.”

  1. Dave Gettleman is getting fired next January and he seems to be literally the last guy to know.

  2. Only actual playing time and performances in real NFL games will decide if Haskins is the real deal, a flash in the pan, or simply another overhyped QB who the NFL crushes into obscurity.
    All of this early overhyping is silly snakeoil.

  3. One of the reasons Collins is on a new team is because he can’t stop himself from talking.

  6. Dwayne Haskins greatest strength is between his ears.

    I loved watching/hearing him speak when interviewed.
    He glowed a MATURE self-confidence.
    Never showing/speaking me-first garbage.
    The team is who he is.

    I am a jaded old school OHIO football man who needs a FULL COLLEGE CAREER
    of two or more seasons (sad, modern, ‘big program star’ realism)
    to validate the player historically.

    THAT SAID: Dwayne Haskins humble selfless class
    makes him one of my favorite BUCKEYES… EVER.

    E-V-E-R ! ! !

  7. Laughable. If Haskins was the best QB in the draft he wouldn’t of been around at 15 for the Skins to draft. Not only did he fall, but no one believed him enough to trade up for him either. I believe Haskins has a shot to be an OK starting QB but he was not the best QB in the draft.

  9. The key verbiage is “in this Draft”. However, if you consider and include the Trade the Dolphins got With Rosen for a late 2nd rounder then Haskins is not even a close second best.

  10. I will enjoy watching Collins this season as a Skin taking his usual bad angles trying to catch Amari, Tavon Austin, Randall Cobb and Michael Gallup.
    The Giants know this man is not worth the cash the Skins gave him…..waste of money.

  11. If you look at all the pre-draft TOP 100 players stories…

    … Dwayne Haskins was chosen VERY CLOSE to where he was ranked.

    5’8″ 180 lb. Kyler Murray College Statistics:

    5406 passing yards – 50 td – 14 int
    1478 rushing yards – 13 td
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    6’3″ 231 lb. Dwayne Haskins College Statistics:

    5396 passing yards – 54 td – 9 int
    194 rushing yards – 4 td

  12. doctorrustbelt says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:43 am
    Dwayne Haskins greatest strength is between his ears.

    I loved watching/hearing him speak when interviewed.
    _______________________________________

    SO there is one person that actually sits around and listens to these guys bump their gums?

    I don’t care/listen to a word any of them have to say, JUST SHUT-UP AND PLAY THE GAME!

