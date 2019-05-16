Landon Collins: We just “stole the best quarterback” in draft

Getty Images

Landon Collins formerly played for the Giants. He now plays for Washington.

The Giants made the surprising selection of Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall. Washington took Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins nine choices later.

“I thought he was going to the Giants, honestly,” Collins said on Ian Rapoport’s podcast. “That’s who I thought they were going to get; that’s who I thought they needed, and they decided to go elsewhere. When I saw we picked him up, I was like, we just stole the best quarterback.”

Washington is giving Haskins a chance to compete for the starting job with Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, although Keenum is the favorite to win it. Haskins, though, won’t sit for long.

Haskins had only 171 plays of experience on offense before last season when he set 28 Ohio State records and seven Big Ten records as he passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.

“I’m excited to have him,” said Collins, who shares an agent with Haskins. “I know the organization is and other teams are going to be afraid of him.”